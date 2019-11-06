Amber Alert cancelled after Ontario teenagers found safe
A Ontario Provincial Police badge can be seen in this undated file image.
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 11:52PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 1:05AM EST
Authorities in Ontario say two teenagers who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been located.
Police say the 13-year-old and 15-year-old were found safe after they were last seen in Toronto at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night.
Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to the Amber Alert.
