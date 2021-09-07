TORONTO -- Police have cancelled an Amber Alert after a young girl last seen in Barrie, Ont., was found safe.

Ontario Provincial Police issued the Amber Alert just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning for a three-year-old girl who had last been seen in Barrie, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Barrie Police said in a tweet Tuesday morning they had located the little girl "safe and sound" and were making arrangements to return her to Barrie.

Police also said further details will be provided later this morning.