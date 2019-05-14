

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV News Toronto





A three-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe in Toronto.

The child, who was last seen boarding a bus from Sudbury to Toronto on Monday, was located at a condo in the city’s downtown core near Fort York Boulevard and Lake Shore Avenue West, according to Toronto police.

Greater Sudbury Police said the boy was travelling with a 25-year-old woman, who was also found with the child.

Investigators said both are safe.