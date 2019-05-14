Amber Alert cancelled: 3-year-old boy found safe in Toronto
A Toronto police car is seen at a condo building in Toronto on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 8:12AM EDT
A three-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe in Toronto.
The child, who was last seen boarding a bus from Sudbury to Toronto on Monday, was located at a condo in the city’s downtown core near Fort York Boulevard and Lake Shore Avenue West, according to Toronto police.
Greater Sudbury Police said the boy was travelling with a 25-year-old woman, who was also found with the child.
Investigators said both are safe.
