Consular officials have been granted access to one of two Canadians being detained in China.

Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat in China, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur who lived near the North Korean border, were taken into custody Monday on suspicion of "engaging in activities that endanger the national security" of China.

Some saw the move as retaliation for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei, in Vancouver on Dec. 1. China has denied the claim.

On Friday, Canada’s ambassador to China John McCallum was granted a meeting with Kovrig in Beijing.

“Canada continues to press for consular access to Michael Spavor,” the Global Affairs Canada statement reads.

“Canadian consular officials continue to provide consular services to [Kovrig] and his family and will continue to seek further access to Mr. Kovrig,” the statement said.

The U.S. wants Meng extradited to face fraud charges. A Canadian judge released Meng on a $10-million bail Tuesday which included conditions she wear an electronic tracker and is monitored by two surveillance staff.

Global Affairs Canada said the primary purposes of a consular visit include assessing the well-being of a Canadian citizen, clarifying the nature of the detention, providing legal guidance and a communication link between the Canadian and their loved ones.

Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act no further information can be disclosed, Global Affairs Canada said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Melanie Joly postponed a planned trip to China to attend a tourism event at the last minute.

Jeremy Ghio, a spokesperson for Joly’s office, told CTV News that the delay to her trip was “mutually agreed.”

“Canada and China mutually agreed to postpone the Canada-China Year of Tourism closing ceremony and Minister Joly’s planned travel to China,” he said.

“Both governments agreed this would allow us to better achieve our shared objectives.”

