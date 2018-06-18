Amanda Lindhout kidnapper sentenced to 15 years
Amanda Lindhout attends a reception held in her honour by the Alberta Somali-Canadian community in Calgary on Sunday Feb. 21, 2010. (Larry MacDougal / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 10:46AM EDT
OTTAWA - A Somalian man found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda Lindhout has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith handed down the sentence for Ali Omar Ader today.
Smith ruled in December that Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, was a "willing participant" in the 2008 hostage-taking of Lindhout, who was working as a freelance journalist near Mogadishu at the time.
The judge found much of Ader's testimony was unbelievable and did not support his claim that he was forced into serving as a negotiator and translator on behalf of a gang which threatened to harm him and his family.
Lindhout, raised in Red Deer, Alta., and photographer Nigel Brennan of Australia were snatched by armed men while pursuing a story, the beginning of 15 months in captivity.
The RCMP lured Ader to Canada on the pretext of signing a lucrative book-publishing deal, leading to his arrest in Ottawa in June 2015.
BREAKING NEWS: Somalian Ali Omar Ader, 40, who played an “important role” in the 2008 kidnapping of Canadian journalist Amanda Lindhout in Somalia sentenced to 15 years in prison @ctvottawa @CTVNews @CFRAOttawa #ottnews— Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) June 18, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: Ader will receive a 6yr credit for time served @ctvottawa @CTVNews @CFRAOttawa #Ottnews— Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) June 18, 2018
