Alta. worker dead, other sickened by suspected carbon monoxide
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 1:57PM EST
ACHESON, Alta. - Officials say a worker has died and several others are in hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a business west of Edmonton.
Trent Bancarz with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety says investigators were notified of the leak shortly before 8 a.m.
He says the company is located in the Acheson industrial area of Parkland County.
Alex Campell of Emergency Medical Services identified the business as Dave's Diesel Repair.
A man who answered a phone at the repair shop said he had no comment.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Winnipeg man accused of sending letter bombs is innocent: defence lawyer
- Manitoba RCMP seize drugs, arrest woman at prison family Christmas party
- Newfoundland premier tipped police to killer, newly released documents reveal
- DNA on pop can leads to alleged thief's arrest
- Hamilton police seek assault victim in graphic video found on stolen phone