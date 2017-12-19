

The Canadian Press





ACHESON, Alta. - Officials say a worker has died and several others are in hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a business west of Edmonton.

Trent Bancarz with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety says investigators were notified of the leak shortly before 8 a.m.

He says the company is located in the Acheson industrial area of Parkland County.

Alex Campell of Emergency Medical Services identified the business as Dave's Diesel Repair.

A man who answered a phone at the repair shop said he had no comment.