

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Edmonton have charged a woman who they say intentionally rammed an SUV into an elderly woman before crashing into a local restaurant.

On Wednesday evening, police say a 2007 Toyota RAV4 struck an 85-year-old woman and then crashed into a KFC in Edmonton’s west end.

Donna Elder, 60, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault for her alleged role in the incident. Police say Elder and the victim are known to each other.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the vehicle colliding with the KFC, reversing, and then driving back into the restaurant.

The woman was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Elder is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson