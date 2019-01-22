RCMP in Alberta are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who collided with a school bus and stole the vehicle of a woman who stopped to help.

Police in Blackfalds, a community just north of Red Deer and about 150 kilometres south of Edmonton, says they responded to a 9-1-1 call at 8:12 a.m.

They say that a man in a stolen truck collided with a school bus on a rural road. When a woman in a Mitsubishi Outlander stopped to help, the “suspect pointed a handgun and demanded her vehicle.”

There were seven children on board the bus which was serving the Chinook’s Edge School Division. Two children were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

RCMP describe the man as “armed and dangerous” and warn the public not to approach him or the vehicle.

The stolen SUV is described as a silver 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with the Alberta license plate BNR6558.

The truck involved is a Ford F-350 that was stolen from Drumheller on Jan. 15, according to CTV Edmonton.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3333. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The male suspect is described as: