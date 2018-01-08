

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- A man has pleaded guilty to a triple murder in which the victims were stabbed dozens of times in a townhouse.

Austin Vielle, 24, entered three pleas to second-degree murder in a Lethbridge, Alta., court Monday on what was supposed to be the beginning of his first-degree murder trial.

Several victim impact statements were expected to be heard before Justice Rodney Jerke delivered a sentence. However, Vielle's lawyer had already indicated outside court that a sentence of life with no chance of parole for 20 years would be recommended as part of the plea deal.

Vielle was charged after Kyle Devine, 27; Clarissa English, 24; and her 18-year-old brother Dakota were found stabbed to death in a Lethbridge townhome in April 2015.

An agreed statement of facts said all three were heavily intoxicated at the time.

The statement said Dakota English was stabbed 57 times, Kyle Devine had 84 cuts and stab wounds and Clarissa English was stabbed 103 times. Many of the wounds were to the faces, necks and upper bodies of all three.

Five knives and a meat cleaver were found at the crime scene.

Court heard Vielle was intoxicated when he committed the murders and has no recollection of what happened.

Vielle was arrested nearly two weeks after the bodies were found. He was described as a friend to all three.

Police said at the time that they believed Vielle had spent time with them in the hours prior to their deaths and that the attacks were targeted.

Several members of the victims' families were in the courtroom to witness the plea.