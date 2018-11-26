Alta. couple's destination wedding back on as bills paid
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 10:36AM EST
An Alberta couple who spent weeks in limbo ahead of their destination wedding will tie the knot in Mexico after all.
Rhys Herle and Ashley Thengs spent weeks unsure if their planned wedding in Cancun, Mexico would go ahead after they paid their travel agent, but their airline said it only received a minimal deposit and the full payment was 40 days late.
In a Facebook post, Herle said the wedding will go ahead as planned after Sunwing received a full payment.
“Big shout out to everyone concerned! It means the world! But the wedding is happening! The bill has been payed and we are going!” Herle wrote in the post Friday.
The couple, who are scheduled to tie the knot on Dec. 3, began planning the wedding more than a year ago. Twenty-nine people were on their guest list.
Herle and Thengs previously told CTV News they sent numerous messages to their travel agent, who wasn’t returning their calls.
Both the agent and the company she was working with denied being in possession of the money the couple gave to them.
