The owners of an Alberta convenience store are revelling in social media stardom after releasing security camera footage that showed a woman falling through their shop’s ceiling as she tried to evade arrest.

“Everybody (is) trying to make excuses to come in the store,” Paul Chauhan, who owns the Reddi Mart in Spruce Grove, Alta. with his wife Bhagwant Chauhan, told CTV Edmonton. “We know they don’t want to buy something, but just they came down to see the hole.”

That ceiling hole, however, has been repaired since the June 25 incident. The store has also been fixed up.

The video of the incident, which began when a couple allegedly tried to buy a can of pop with a stolen credit card, has been viewed over one million times. News outlets from around the world have also picked up the story, which has given the normally quiet convenience store a great deal of attention.

“I get the free publicity,” Paul said with a laugh.

“The ladies were coming and touching his shoulder, (saying) ‘This is the macho man,’” Bhagwant added.

Since releasing the video, their phone has also been ringing off the hook.

“People were phoning, they want us to give them clips so they can make money for us,” Bhagwant said. “We said no.”

Even long-time local customers like Bob Brunet are basking in the corner store’s newfound fame.

“My cousins in Ontario had posted it,” Brunet said of the video. “They had already seen it on the news… and (I was like), ‘Hey! That’s my corner store!’”

