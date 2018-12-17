Alta. baby finds donor she needs to finish rare surgery
After a long hospital stay, an Alberta family says a donor has been found to help their 13-month-old daughter complete a rare surgery. (Love for Lukah/GoFundMe)
Back in October, doctors in a Calgary hospital discovered that then-one year-old Lukah Mitchell had a large tumour in her abdomen and required surgery.
Her parents, Tanis and Dakota Mitchell from Okotoks, Alta, were told the tumour had been the source of her recent health problems. They also learned their daughter would need a series of operations to replace several of her affected organs.
Lukah was airlifted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton to receive the donor organs in October. But it wasn’t until Sunday when a donor was found to help her complete the multi-visceral transplant she needs to live.
Doctors in Western Canada have performed the rare surgical procedure fewer than ten times, CTV Calgary reported.
On Monday morning, Lukah’s mother posted a photo on Instagram saying how “this journey is consistently blowing my mind, it’s shaking me, teaching me and growing me.”
“She’s laying in the same spot she was in when we got here eight weeks ago, where we were told she wouldn’t make it through 12 hours,” Mitchell wrote. “I never thought I’d be smiling so much in the ICU [Intensive Care Unit]. Doctors and nurses are hugging us and gawking over our little warrior.”
Through her Instagram page, which has nearly 20,000 followers, Mitchell has been documenting her daughter’s progress. On nearly every post, other parents regularly offer up their support and kind words.
A GoFundMe page on their behalf, set up to help raise money to cover expenses, has already raised over $50,000.
This journey is consistently blowing my mind, it’s shaking me, teaching me and growing me. It’s also making me realize I don’t have to understand it or explain it, it’s not suppose to be all comprehensive. Lukah is a miracle, a piece of a big God with big plans. She’s exceeding every limitation. • • Having Lu be on the other side of a surgery we couldn’t even fathom a day ago, reminds us again how to hope and trust in ways that are beyond us. She’s laying in the same spot she was in when we got here 8 weeks ago, where we were told she wouldn’t make it through 12 hours. We are here again and the energy is so different. I never thought I’d be smiling so much in the ICU. Doctors and nurses are hugging us and gawking over our little warrior. We are on the other side, it feels like we’ve been lifted over a mountain, and now climbing down the other side. This journey is far from over, the future is unpredictable and sometimes daunting but this is right where we need to be. We give it all up, for the millionth time, hands wide open, ready for wherever we are lead next. Beyond thankful. #littlewarrior #lukahstrong #lukahjade
WE GOT THE CALL! Some little baby out there is giving Lu their organs/a new life!!!!!! The best gift we’ve ever been given. 3am last night we were told and our hearts are exploding, I am not even sure how to process it all. Lu is going in for surgery later today, it will be long and complicated but we are hopeful and SO THANKFUL. More to come on this later �� #lukahstrong #lukahjade #littlewarrior #speechlessmoments
