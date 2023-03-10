Almost one-third of Canadians don't exercise, poll suggests, highlighting pandemic impact

Members of the fitness community gather for a workout on the lawn of Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Ontario is under a stay at home order with businesses operating at partial capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Members of the fitness community gather for a workout on the lawn of Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Ontario is under a stay at home order with businesses operating at partial capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social