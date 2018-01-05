Almost $90,000 collected for Quebec woman with arms and legs amputated after crash
Mongeon says her sister collapsed and was conscious for four hours before a passerby found her. (Samantha Mongeon/onedollargift.com)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 6:21PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 7:28PM EST
MONTREAL -- Almost $90,000 had been collected in donations as of Friday evening for the young Quebec woman who had her arms and legs amputated following a car crash on Christmas.
Sabryna Mongeon's sister started the fundraising campaign and is now hoping to collect $200,000.
Mongeon, 18, lost control of her vehicle Christmas morning and collided with a hydroelectric pole in western Quebec.
Her sister Samantha says electrical wires fell on the car and Mongeon was shocked by a charge of 14,500 volts when she exited the vehicle.
Mongeon was first treated at a hospital in Gatineau, Que., before being transferred to the burns unit of a Montreal hospital.
Upon emerging from a coma, she decided to have her arms and legs amputated.
Media reports said she was scheduled to undergo another surgery Friday to remove a larger part of her left arm.
The Canadian Press could not immediately reach Samantha for confirmation.
