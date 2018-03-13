Alleged victim of Halifax rape by British sailors suing U.K. government
Darren Smalley, one of British sailors charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, attends provincial court in Dartmouth, N.S., on June 30, 2015. (CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 1:04PM EDT
HALIFAX - A Nova Scotia woman who alleged she was gang raped by British sailors is suing the U.K. government, arguing it should pay damages for harm she suffered in the incident.
Four men were originally charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a group sexual assault in barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015.
The sailors were visiting Halifax for a hockey tournament at the time of the alleged assault.
The woman's lawyer, Michael Dull, said in an interview that part of the motivation for the lawsuit is that the woman is upset the British government has fully funded the defence of its four employees.
Charges against two of the sailors have been dropped, with Darren Smalley and Simon Radford still set to go on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.
The woman, whose name is banned from publication, says the Royal Navy bears responsibility for bringing the sailors to Canada and that she trusted the men and accompanied them to a party at the barracks because of their positions.
