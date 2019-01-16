

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- An alleged serial killer who faces murder charges in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village is set to appear in court today.

Bruce McArthur is slated to have a hearing after a scheduled judicial pre-trial meeting behind closed doors.

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper is to stand trial in January 2020 after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing late last year.

The Crown says it expects the trial to last three to four months.

Toronto police arrested McArthur in January 2018 and eventually charged him with eight counts of first-degree murder.

The charges are related to men who went missing from the gay village between 2010 and 2017.