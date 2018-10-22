Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur expected to appear in Toronto court
Bruce McArthur is shown in a Facebook photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 4:57AM EDT
TORONTO -- A man accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village is expected to appear in court today.
Bruce McArthur, a 67-year-old self-employed landscaper, faces eight counts of first-degree murder.
Police arrested McArthur last January and eventually found the remains of seven men in large planters at a property where McArthur had worked.
Investigators found the eighth set of remains in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.
Lead detective Insp. Hank Idsinga has said the probe is the largest forensic investigation in the force's history.
Idsinga has said he doesn't believe there are any more alleged victims.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Nunavut politician to ask legislature to consider civilian RCMP oversight
- Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur expected to appear in Toronto court
- CP Rail razes homeless man's garden due to 'safety concerns'
- Three people dead following collision in Nova Scotia
- Voters head to polls for municipal elections across Ontario