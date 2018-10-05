Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur expected to appear in Toronto court
Bruce McArthur, 66, is seen in this undated photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 6:40AM EDT
TORONTO -- The man accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village is expected to appear in court today.
Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, faces eight counts of first-degree murder.
The remains of seven men were recovered from planters at a property where McArthur had worked in the months following his arrest last January.
Police later found the remains of the eighth alleged victim in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.
Lead detective Insp. Hank Idsinga has said he doesn't believe there are any more alleged victims.
McArthur briefly appeared by video last week.
