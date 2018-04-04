

CTVNews.ca Staff





The alleged driver of a Lamborghini involved in a multi-vehicle collision, which left his child’s mother dead, is a former luxury car dealer with millions of dollars in property debt and a bankruptcy declaration, CTV News has learned.

The fatal collision happened Sunday night at around 6 p.m. in Richmond Hill, Ont. Police say the blue Lamborghini veered into oncoming traffic and was involved in a five-vehicle collision. Katarzyna Tucholska, 32, who was in the passenger seat of the Lamborghini, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her newborn child’s father, George Dabit, 39, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Property records show Dabit appears to have millions of dollars in property debt from the purchase of two homes in Vaughan, Ont., for $1.6 million and $1.7 million. He also purports to be the owner of a closed-down luxury car dealership, and declared bankruptcy in 2009.

Records show he purchased one of the homes in Vaughan for $1.7 million, with a $1.6-million mortgage, in February. That home is now listed for sale at $2.7 million.

Neighbours tell CTV News that Dabit and Tucholska moved into the home in December, and have been storing a number of luxury cars on the property and parking them on the street. Dabit allegedly got into a dispute with one neighbour, who accused him of treating the street like a car dealership.

Tulchoska, who was unemployed, is listed as the leaseholder on the half-million dollar Lamborghini.

Dabit had several traffic violations as a driver, including failing to stop at an intersection, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding on three occasions. One ticket indicated that he was doing 119 km/h in a 70 km/h zone, which is 1 km/h short of a street racing charge.

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses in the crash, which also sent two others to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say they’re particularly interested in speaking with the drivers of a dark-coloured Mercedes and a white Ford Edge, who are believed to have witnessed the incident.

“We’re still appealing to several witnesses that we’re looking for to come forward and tell us exactly what they saw and exactly what sort of behaviour led up to this collision,” Const. Laura Nicolle, of York Regional Police, told CTV Toronto.

With files from CTV Toronto’s Tamara Cherry