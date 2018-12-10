Alleged impaired driver gives hamburger to officer instead of licence
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 10:49AM EST
VICTORIA -- A Victoria police constable says officers had a "very scary" encounter with an alleged impaired driver during a roadside check.
Const. Cody Lapierre says on Twitter that the man tried to give his hamburger to the officer instead of his driver's licence.
Lapierre says the incident happened on Friday night and the man was so impaired he could not provide a breath sample.
The constable also says the driver almost struck an officer on his approach.
Police in British Columbia have stepped up roadblocks to catch drug and alcohol-impaired drivers during the holiday season.
Lapierre also says there were two other alleged impaired drivers over a two-day period in Victoria last week and both were involved in collisions.
During our roadblock tonight one impaired tried to give his hamburger to our member instead of this drivers licence. He was so impaired he could not provide a sample #roadsafety— VicPD Traffic (@vicpdtraffic) December 8, 2018
