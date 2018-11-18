Alleged homicide in Selkirk, Man. under investigation
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 11:19AM EST
SELKIRK, Man. -- Police are investigating an alleged homicide in Selkirk, Man.
RCMP say they were called to a home at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday where a man was reported as being in cardiac arrest.
They say the 64-year-old man died at the scene.
Police did not give his cause of death or release the man's name, but they say they're treating the death as a homicide.
They say the RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Alleged homicide in Selkirk, Man. under investigation
- Quebec region pays $30,000 Bitcoin ransom after servers hacked
- No winning ticket for $9.3-million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Viola Desmond's sister to be first person to use new $10 bill
- Buying cannabis with a credit card? Why you should think about privacy