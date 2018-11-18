

The Canadian Press





SELKIRK, Man. -- Police are investigating an alleged homicide in Selkirk, Man.

RCMP say they were called to a home at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday where a man was reported as being in cardiac arrest.

They say the 64-year-old man died at the scene.

Police did not give his cause of death or release the man's name, but they say they're treating the death as a homicide.

They say the RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.