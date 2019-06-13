Alleged drug dealers charged with manslaughter after fatal opioid overdose
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two alleged drug dealers with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 5:54PM EDT
COLLINGWOOD, Ont. - Provincial police say two people who allegedly provided a man with opioids have been charged with manslaughter in his overdose death.
Investigators say 25-year-old Sam Bowyer died after taking drugs at a home in Collingwood, Ont., in March.
They allege he received the opioids from a 47-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, who have since been arrested.
They have been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.
The duo is also charged with trafficking heroin.
Officers are asking anyone with more information about the incident to come forward.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Disgusting' donation enthusiastically received for Yukon's Sourtoe Cocktail
- Halifax police officer found guilty of assaulting homeless man outside shelter
- Alleged drug dealers charged with manslaughter after fatal opioid overdose
- Teacher suspended: Students lived in 'fear of going to school, diagnosed with PTSD'
- Alberta woman charged after allegedly trying to mail puppies and a kitten