Alleged cat-killer attacked roommate's pet after it urinated on his sandals: police
Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 10:24AM EDT
An Ontario man who allegedly killed his roommate’s cat is facing an animal cruelty charge.
Provincial police say it happened Friday night in Chatsworth, Ont., approximately 120 kilometres west of Barrie, Ont.
According to police, the 21-year-old man decided to throw the cat against a wall after it urinated on his sandals.
The cat hit the wall with enough force that it did not survive.
