

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





An Ontario man who allegedly killed his roommate’s cat is facing an animal cruelty charge.

Provincial police say it happened Friday night in Chatsworth, Ont., approximately 120 kilometres west of Barrie, Ont.

According to police, the 21-year-old man decided to throw the cat against a wall after it urinated on his sandals.

The cat hit the wall with enough force that it did not survive.