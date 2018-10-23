All eyes on N.B. legislature today as Liberals seek path to survival
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant in Fredericton on Sept. 25, 2018. (James West / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:35AM EDT
FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick legislature opens this morning for a session that promises drama -- and the spectre of defeat for Premier Brian Gallant's minority Liberals.
The first order of business is electing a Speaker, with the Liberals offering up one of their own, Daniel Guitard, after opposition parties refused to offer a candidate.
Gallant is trying to cling to power after winning just 21 seats -- one fewer than the Progressive Conservatives -- in last month's provincial election.
Also expected today is a throne speech.
Gallant says he will present a speech that incorporates many of the opposition parties' campaign pledges, but Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says Gallant is just trying to buy time.
Because of debate and other formalities, a vote on the throne speech is not expected before Nov. 2.
Higgs says he will try to introduce other confidence motions before that date in a bid to oust the government, but expects the efforts will be ruled out of order.
