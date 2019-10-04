‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek, the longest serving quiz-show host in television history, has opened up about his latest cancer treatment in an interview with CTV’s Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme.

He spoke to LaFlamme before an appearance at his alma mater, the University of Ottawa, where he has donated millions of dollars for the Alex Trebek Forum for Dialogue, which seeks to “enrich and broaden public debate.”

“Democracy is at risk in many other countries of the world. Nationalism has come to the forefront,” Trebek said.

But he added that “democracy always seems to triumph. It doesn't matter whether we have periods where we have dictators, oligarchs, whatever.”

Trebek, 79, revealed in March that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and recently announced he’s undergoing a new round of chemotherapy.

“I'm hanging in,” Trebek said.

“So we're back on the chemo and we'll see if the numbers go down. And if they do... they can't keep doing it forever of course.

“I'll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer. We'll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose.”

Trebek revealed that the day after chemo his eyesight “gets messed up a little.”

“And the next day after that, I start getting pains in my joints.”

The father of two was previously in remission and admitted the return of his cancer got his attention.

“Yup, went all the way down to numbers that correspond with a normal human being without cancer,” he said.

“Then all of a sudden, it blew up and went 50-per-cent higher than when it was first diagnosed. Go figure.”

Trebek lost his hair in the last round of chemotherapy but it had started growing back.

“Little fuzzy up top,” he said. “About half-an-inch long. But now it's gone again and I'm back to wearing the creation of another man.”