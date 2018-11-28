

Tests of Canada’s new Alert Ready system were successful in several provinces and territories, where mobile phones, televisions and radios broadcast the nationwide drill.

The simultaneous public alerts were received in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Ontario and Nunavut.

Those with compatible mobile devices connected to an LTE network received the alert.

Wednesday’s test comes after an earlier test in May with limited success. In Manitoba, only 60 per cent of wireless users received the alert, according to Manitoba Infrastructure's Emergency Measures Organizations.

A coding error meant that the earlier test was not heard by any mobile users in Quebec. In Ontario, many mobile users reported not hearing the earlier test.

