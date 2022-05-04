Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
The exercise is part of a scheduled trial of Alert Ready, a system used across the country to broadcast warnings on radio and television stations, as well as compatible wireless devices.
To receive alerts, mobile phones must be turned on, be connected to a cellular network and have updated software.
The test involves an emergency tone and a message indicating no action from the public is required.
Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Nova Scotia are not participating in the test.
Alert Ready was used last year to deliver 173 warnings across Canada for wildfires, tornadoes, flash floods, Amber Alerts, civil emergencies, police emergencies and drinking water warnings.
Here is a list of local times the alert will be sent out:
Alberta — 1:55 p.m.
British Columbia — 1:55 p.m.
New Brunswick — 10:55 a.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador — 10:55 a.m.
Northwest Territories — 9:55 a.m.
Nunavut — 2 p.m.
Prince Edward Island — 12:55 p.m.
Saskatchewan — 1:55 p.m.
Yukon — 1:55 p.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia hits eastern Ukrainian towns amid hopes for more evacuations
Russian forces unleashed artillery fire on towns in eastern Ukraine, killing and wounding dozens of civilians, and began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol from where scores were evacuated after enduring weeks of shelling against the city's last pocket of resistance.
'Very disturbing': Gloria Allred worries overturning Roe v. Wade could roll back other rights
A high-profile women's rights lawyer worries that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the case that legalized abortion in the U.S., it would be the first step in eroding other hard-won rights, such as same-sex or interracial marriage.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions
The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
Wayne Gretzky rookie card stolen 7 years ago finally returned to B.C. owner
It took several years, but a stolen hockey card likely worth quite a bit of money has finally been returned to the victim of a burglary.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
-
Calls for mandatory prepayment at fuel pumps as 'gas-and-dash' thefts skyrocket
In Ontario, gas prices are set to equal all time highs when prices rise four cents at midnight to bring gas to more than $1.90 per litre.
-
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Meet the Ontario election candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the Ontario election campaign.
-
Strong reaction in Ottawa to leaked Roe v. Wade draft
A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico suggests the justices are set to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has many in Canada watching closely.
-
Catherine McKenney launches mayoral campaign
Somerset ward councillor Catherine McKenney has officially registered to run for mayor of Ottawa.
Barrie
-
Housing shortage crisis prompts call for action
On Tuesday, the Ontario Homebuilders' Association made a stop in Barrie to speak with the local association and residents about the current market.
-
OPP seeks teens in connection with sexual assault in Collingwood
A young woman is recovering after an alleged sexual assault in Collingwood.
-
Relying on community to billet seasonal workers
It's been two years since the King's Wharf Theatre held its annual summer productions, and while it is set to return this year, the production company faces a new challenge.
Kitchener
-
'It's insane': Waterloo Region travellers describe chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and residents in Waterloo Region are sharing their experiences with CTV News.
-
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
-
OHL admits wrong call made during Rangers vs. Knights playoff game
The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday an error was made during a video review of a disputed goal during the game five playoff matchup between the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights.
London
-
London, Ont. man sentenced to 16 years for attempted murder
Derek Boyd has been sentenced to 16 years for attempted murder. The ruling was handed down by Superior Court Justice Marc Garson in a Stratford, Ont. courtroom Tuesday.
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
Driver identified in fatal weekend Dutton-Dunwich Township collision
Elgin County OPP have identified the driver who died following a fatal two-vehicle collision on Sunday.
Windsor
-
'It's heartbreaking': Leamington landmark will remain closed because of an unpaved parking lot and drainage issues
Birdie’s Perch, a popular take-out restaurant near Point Pelee National Park, will not be reopening for the busy 2022 tourist season.
-
'This feeling is hard to describe': Amherstburg woman wins $1 milion with Lotto 6/49
An Amherstburg grandmother plans to renovate her home and drop her work schedule to part time now that she’s $1 million dollars richer.
-
Gardening can be harmful to pets, humane society asks pet owners to do some research before planting
While some of us are turning our thoughts to the great outdoors, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society asks we consider the well-being of our pets.
Montreal
-
'Our work is never done': Will U.S. anti-abortion sentiment trickle into Quebec?
To Quebecers, the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade may seem worlds away. But there's a fear -- or a hope, depending on who you ask -- that the cultural impact of this decision could trickle into the province.
-
Pointe-Claire votes to put Cadillac Fairview housing megaproject on ice for 90 days
The Cadillac Fairview condo development in Pointe-Claire is on ice for 90 days after a vote Tuesday that put the project into a zoning freeze. After hours of debate, one councillor abstained and the rest supported the freeze.
-
CDPQ president says Mayor Plante changed her mind in 10 days on REM de l'Est project
Mayor Valérie Plante has changed her mind in 10 days about the Caisse de dépôt et placement's (CDPQ) eastern REM and torpedoed the project, CDPQ president Charles Émond suggested Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. killer’s illegal arsenal outlined at Mass Casualty Commission
The commission examining Canada’s worst mass murder released its findings regarding the killer’s arsenal Tuesday, and heard how much family, friends, and neighbours of Gabriel Wortman knew about his collection of firearms.
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Finding shelter: Halifax Regional Council meets to dicuss allowing tents in public parks
Halifax Regional Council is meeting Tuesday evening about the report that recommends allowing tents in public parks as a temporary solution to homeless.
Winnipeg
-
Flood waters cause another closure of Highway 75, impacting one Manitoba town
Continued flooding in southern Manitoba has closed down another stretch of Highway 75, and now one town is blocked on three sides.
-
Six more communities declare local states of emergency in Manitoba
The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has joined a growing list of communities that have declared local states of emergency due to flooding.
-
Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Maples care home in Winnipeg
Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Maples Personal Care Home, which was hit hard during the pandemic.
Calgary
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
City surplus just got a little smaller
The city's $147 million surplus shrank by about a third, city administrators revealed Tuesday.
-
Kenney, once an 'anti-abortion activist,' refuses to comment on American controversy
Alberta's premier was challenged to "reaffirm" the province's commitment to women's reproductive rights Tuesday, but Jason Kenney dodged the matter, instead accusing his NDP opponents of creating controversy.
Edmonton
-
'It was terrifying': B.C. visitors to steer clear of Edmonton after being attacked on transit
Two women from Victoria, B.C., say they are unlikely to ever visit Edmonton again after they were attacked twice while trying to take the bus in the Alberta capital.
-
Some Albertans with diabetes losing provincial coverage for insulin pumps
For Lisa Hart, an Albertan living with type-one diabetes, the opportunity to buy an insulin pump nine years ago was life changing.
-
Man hit by car lands on roof, falls off by northern Alta. RCMP detachment after long ride
A homeowner near Whitecourt, Alta., was hit by an unknown car on his property, ended up on the vehicle's roof and eventually flew off by the RCMP detachment in town.
Vancouver
-
Former Vancouver airport screener says she quit over poor working conditions, low pay
A former security screening employee who worked at Vancouver International Airport says she quit her job of four years over poor working conditions and low pay.
-
Closing arguments conclude in trial of B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence causing death
Closing arguments finished Tuesday at New Westminster Supreme Court in the trial of a caregiver charged in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
-
'Over my dead body': B.C. politicians vow abortion access won't change in province
With the U.S. Supreme Court now expected to strike down the 50-year-old law guaranteeing access to abortion for all Americans, politicians and pro-choice activists in B.C. are sounding off.
Politics
-
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
-
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
-
NDP revive pitch to lower the voting age in Canada
The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.
Health
-
Pimlico Confectioners, Keats London brand vegan products recalled for undeclared milk
A recall previously ordered for Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles over undeclared milk has been expanded to include two vegan products under the Keats London brand.
-
Change at the top for Biogen after Alzheimer's drug flops
Biogen will replace its CEO and largely abandon marketing of its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm less than a year after the medication's launch triggered a backlash from experts, doctors and insurers.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Jury selection expected at sex assault trial for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
Jury selection is expected to begin today at the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
'Unbelievable to me': Mattea Roach takes 21st 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 21st game Tuesday night.
-
Psychologist testifies about alleged sex assaults by Depp
Actor Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, including multiple acts of sexual assault, a psychologist testified Tuesday.
Business
-
Intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions surprised Bank of Canada
The intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions that have helped fuel the rising cost of living have surprised the Bank of Canada, a senior bank official said Tuesday.
-
Union drive in full swing at Amazon warehouse in Montreal
A unionization campaign is underway at an Amazon warehouse in Montreal as one of North America's largest employers stares down more labour drives -- with only one successful so far.
-
Sask. minimum wage increasing to $13 in October
Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour as of Oct. 1, 2022 with a plan to reach $15 an hour by 2024.
Lifestyle
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
-
Met Gala moment: Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy
A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
Sports
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager, 12th ever to reach 2,000 wins
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won his 2,000th game Tuesday night, becoming the 12th skipper in MLB history to reach the milestone and the first Black man to do it.
-
Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft
Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night when the Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection.
Autos
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.