The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 8:08AM EST
WARMAN, Sask. -- RCMP in Saskatchewan say they believe alcohol was a factor in a head-on crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl and put three other people in hospital.
Police say the crash involving two pickup trucks happened Friday around 6:40 p.m. near Warman, Sask, just north of Saskatoon.
They say the girl died at the scene on Highway 305 and the two other people who were with her in the truck were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
Police say the man driving the other vehicle also suffered unspecified injuries, and is now being investigated for possible impaired driving.
No other information was immediately released.
