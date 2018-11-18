

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of Albertans are raising money and collecting supplies for the horses released by their owners as they fled the deadly northern California wildfire.

Retired Rancher Darrell Glover, who lives near Olds, Alta., is helping to organize the donation drive. The goal is to fill a 24-foot trailer and drive it to the Camelot Equine Center in Chico, Calif., later this month.

“The owners are living in tents and have no idea where their horses are or if they’re even alive, so this is going to be an ongoing situation for some time,” Glover told CTV Edmonton.

The Camelot Equestrian Park posted on its Facebook page on Friday that 20 horses had been brought to it from around Paradise, where a fire raging since Nov. 8 has killed at least 76 people. Nearly 1,300 people remain missing.

“Once the roadblocks are lifted we expect that many more horses will be coming to stay at Camelot while their owners try to rebuild their lives,” Camelot said in their Facebook post, which asks for help.

Glover and fellow volunteers also plan to help round-up horses and return them to their owners, he said.

With a report from CTV Calgary