

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta man who fatally shot three people in November, 2015, has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 30 years.

Mickell Bailey, 21, was convicted in April of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his aunt Roxanne Berube, 36, her partner Daniel Miller, 46, and her 16-year-old daughter Jazmine Lyon.

All were found in their home near Edson in November, 2015, and police determined they had each been murdered.

RCMP found Bailey at a home several days later. When Mounties attempted to arrest him, he fired at two officers with a rifle. Bailey was shot in the head and was treated for his injury.

Bailey will serve concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 15 years for the killings of Berube and Miller. That will be followed by a life sentence with no chance of parole for 15 years for Lyon’s killing.

The Crown alleged that Bailey wanted to rob Berube, his aunt, to try to help another uncle get out of debt. But the court decided there was not enough evidence to prove the murders were premeditated.

Crown prosecutor Orest Yereniuk had proposed a longer sentence for Bailey but said he was satisfied.

“I think it was a very fair sentence. it was very well reasoned, very succinct,” he told reporters outside court. “It was a good day for justice in Alberta.”

Bailey’s lawyer said he and his client are still deciding whether to appeal the conviction and sentence.