

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta woman will soon be reunited with the Ford Mustang that she inherited after her mother died from cancer, but was later forced to sell.

Kirsten Spek of Medicine Hat, Alta., says that her mother Evelyn received the 2006 convertible as a gift from her husband when Spek was 16 years old.

Cruising the main street of Fort McMurray, Alta., in the convertible is “probably one of the most fond memories I have of my mom,” Spek said.

Evelyn died just weeks after she got the car, so Spek inherited it.

In her early 20s, she ran into money troubles and was forced to sell it to a used car dealership to pay rent, she said.

But now that she’s a successful business owner, she can afford to buy it back. Earlier this month, she posted a plea for help on Facebook.

Spek managed to track the car’s journey from Alberta to Florida to New Brunswick, where it was registered in 2016 and 2017.

There are thousands of Mustangs in the province, so she asked the media for help.

Just after CTV Atlantic aired a report about her search on Monday, Spek received a phone call.

She said the car’s current owner is happy to sell it back to her.

When she gets it in the spring, Spek says she plans to take it on a long drive while thinking about her mom.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore