

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





An Alberta woman is warning fellow pet owners to be careful around water after she says her pit bull dog was viciously attacked by a group of beavers.

Gabbie Andrews was walking her three dogs along a popular trail in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. last Thursday when she says three beavers attacked eight-year-old Kilo.

Andrews says she saw three beavers slapping their tails on the water before diving under, surrounding her dogs.

She says she had no idea that they had attacked Kilo until she saw blood.

Kilo survived the attack but needed more than 40 stitches to close the wounds in his belly and leg, according to Andrews.

“We were worried that that was going to be the end,” Andrews said. “We didn’t think he was going to make it through.”

According to an Alberta wildlife expert, that’s a very real possibility. Bill Abercrombie told CTV Edmonton that beaver attacks are not unheard of and that beavers can easily kill a dog in the water.

“That dog should count itself very lucky,” Abercrombie said.

While beaver attacks are relatively uncommon, the large rodents can become violent when other animals enter their territory. That’s especially true this time of year, according to Abercrombie.

“(Beavers) can be quite aggressive with dogs any time of year,” Abercrombie said. “But this time, if there are young kits around … they will be very, very aggressive.”

Pet owners are advised to watch out for the signs of beaver activity, including white sticks peeled of their bark and sitting on a bank, as well as beaver lodges.

Andrews says she is thankful that Kilo survived and wants her story to help other pet owners.

“I don’t want anybody else’s dog to go through that,” she said.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton’s Angela Jung