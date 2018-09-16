Alberta woman killed by her own dog, toddler also injured
(File image)
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 8:50AM EDT
ROCKYVIEW, Alta. - Police say a woman was killed by her own dog in Rocky View, Alta., on Saturday evening.
RCMP say the boxer-pitbull cross initially attacked a three-year-old girl, leaving her with serious but not life-threatening injuries, before turning on the 49-year-old woman.
They say the deceased was the dog's owner, and the attack happened in her home.
Witnesses reported to police that the dog had not shown previous signs of aggression and was otherwise well-behaved.
Investigators say the dog, along with one other in the residence, has been quarantined in Calgary and will be monitored.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 93-year-old man aims to raise $1M for Terry Fox Foundation
- Halifax woman receives note about ‘rape gangs’ coming to her neighbourhood
- Alberta woman killed by her own dog, toddler also injured
- Correctional officer out of hospital after hostage situation at Ont. jail
- Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack