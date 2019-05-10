

The Canadian Press





LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - A southern Alberta woman who was arrested earlier this year for failing to appear in court on animal cruelty charges has been granted bail.

April Dawn Irving is to once again live on a property in Milk River and must abide by several conditions, including not having any pets and attending court when required.

Irving, who is 59, was charged in 2015 with animal cruelty and neglect after 201 emaciated dogs were seized from a Milk River property where they were chained to stakes in a yard.

Five other dogs had starved to death.

A warrant was issued after she missed two court appearances in 2016 and officials suspected she had moved to Jamaica.

RCMP arrested her in Stonewall, Man., in January and transferred her back to Alberta.