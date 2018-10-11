Alberta UCP nomination candidate turfed over photo with racist group
Jason Kenney celebrates his victory as the first official leader of the Alberta United Conservative Party in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 2:13PM EDT
EDMONTON -- A United Conservative Party nomination candidate has been turfed after he and his fellow challengers were photographed with an anti-immigration group linked to neo-Nazis in Europe.
The party has informed Lance Coulter he is disqualified because his actions have harmed its reputation.
Coulter and two other candidates were photographed with members of the Soldiers of Odin at a pub event last week in the constituency of Edmonton-West Henday.
The party said the group, wearing jackets and hats identifying them, crashed the event unannounced, and the other two candidates have since denounced the group and its actions.
Coulter, however, told reporters he chatted with Soldiers of Odin because they were polite and because he believes in free speech.
In a letter to Coulter, UCP executive director Janice Harrington says "a polite racist is still a racist."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Crossing guard manhandled, arrested for challenging police officer he says failed to stop
- Homeless couple overwhelmed by support after living in minivan for three-and-a-half years
- Alberta UCP nomination candidate turfed over photo with racist group
- Mother charged after Ontario boy swept away in river
- Top court agrees to hear appeal in Hells Angels-ordered killing in Nova Scotia