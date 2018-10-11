

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- A United Conservative Party nomination candidate has been turfed after he and his fellow challengers were photographed with an anti-immigration group linked to neo-Nazis in Europe.

The party has informed Lance Coulter he is disqualified because his actions have harmed its reputation.

Coulter and two other candidates were photographed with members of the Soldiers of Odin at a pub event last week in the constituency of Edmonton-West Henday.

The party said the group, wearing jackets and hats identifying them, crashed the event unannounced, and the other two candidates have since denounced the group and its actions.

Coulter, however, told reporters he chatted with Soldiers of Odin because they were polite and because he believes in free speech.

In a letter to Coulter, UCP executive director Janice Harrington says "a polite racist is still a racist."