Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest to Greta Thunberg climate rally
In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 file photo, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends an interview with the Associated Press before the Climate Strike, at City Hall, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:57PM EDT
EDMONTON -- A group oil and gas supporters is planning a counter-rally when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shows up at the Alberta legislature.
Glen Carritt, who organized the United We Roll convoy that travelled to Ottawa in February, says a similar convoy will start in Red Deer, Alta., on Friday morning and make its way to Edmonton.
Carritt says the trucks are expected to arrive at the legislature at noon, when a climate rally is to begin with 16-year-old Thunberg.
He says Albertans in the oil and gas sector are frustrated with celebrities visiting the province and telling them how to run their business.
Thunberg has been making international headlines, meeting with politicians and leading protests demanding governments take action to address climate change.
Premier Jason Kenney has said the Alberta government won't seek out a meeting with the teen, but hopes she takes time to learn how the province has some of the greenest oil and gas rules in the world.
