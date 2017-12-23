

A community near Edmonton has been rocked by the sudden death of a local teenager, while a second remains in critical condition. The pair was found unconscious in a running vehicle.

RCMP in Drayton Valley, Alta., about 130 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, say an officer noticed a parked vehicle that was running at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 21. The officer approached the vehicle and saw the two unconscious teenagers inside.

Shaina Ridenour, 16, was pronounced dead in hospital that night. Gage Bogart, 17, was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton, where he remains in critical condition.

Drayton Valley mayor Michael Doerksen said the town has been deeply impacted by the tragedy.

“Everyone knows someone who’s affected by it,” he told CTV Edmonton. “Even though it’s a community of 7,000, the community is mourning.”

Police said foul play isn’t suspected and they are not looking for any suspects.

"There's nothing to suggest this was anything more than a tragic accident," said Cpl. Chris Warren, an RCMP spokesman.

The vehicle is expected to go through a mechanical inspection on Dec. 27 to hopefully answer some of the questions that remain.

The Wild Rose School Division released a statement on Thursday saying one of the students went to Frank Maddock High School, while the other was attending the Drayton Valley Community Outreach School.

“This is an awful tragedy,” Brad Volkman, superintendent of the Wild Rose School Division, said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, students, staff and communities impacted by this event.”

The school district has sent their crisis management team to both schools in order to support the students and teachers.

“(The news has) hit (the students) hard because these are kids that grew up together, so they’re all connected,” said Shelly Cloke, principal of Frank Maddock High School.

