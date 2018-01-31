

The Canadian Press





TABER, Alta. -- A southern Alberta town has turned down a request from a community group to fly a rainbow Pride flag.

Taber Council has also approved a motion that calls for only the Canadian, Alberta and Taber flags to be flown on town-owned designated community flagpoles except in special circumstances.

Mayor Andrew Prokop says no requests to fly any other flags will be considered.

He declined to explain what was behind the decisions, including the specific request from the Taber Equality Alliance.

Last June, Taber attracted publicity after a Pride flag was stolen during the town's first Pride event and a replacement flag was reportedly burned.

Prokop says people are free to fly any flag they want on their own flagpoles in Taber's Confederation Park.

"We look forward to the Taber Pride Celebration occurring in June and wish the Taber Equality Alliance every success for their event," Prokop said Wednesday in a release.

NDP Infrastructure Minister Sandra Jansen invited the alliance to fly its Pride flag at the provincial building in Taber.

"Dear Taber, Your 1st flag was stolen, 2nd burned. It would be an honour to fly your next Pride flag from the Taber prov building," Jansen said on Twitter.

Someone challenged Jansen, wondering why the equality group doesn't fly the flag on its own flagpole.

"They don't have to," Jansen responded. "The Gov of Ab recognizes the Pride flag as a powerful symbol of equality & Inclusion. Proud to raise it for Taber."