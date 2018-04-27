

CTVNews.ca Staff





A two-year-old boy in a community southwest of Calgary has died after falling into a septic tank on a property near Priddis.

RCMP responded to a call from the residence that a young child had fallen into an underground sewage holding tank, RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters told CTV Calgary.

The child was pulled out and bystanders and firefighters tried to revive the boy. He was rushed to Calgary’s Alberta Children’s Hospital by air ambulance, but pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating what happened but suspect the boy somehow lifted the tank’s lid, and accidentally fell inside. It’s unclear if the tank’s lid was locked.

Turner Valley RCMP and the medical examiner's office will investigate the cause and manner of the child’s death.

Peters said it's too soon to make any determinations yet, but he noted the tragedy has been difficult on first responders.

"Any death is hard to deal with,” he said. “We deal with these, unfortunately, quite a lot. But when there are children involved, it reaches at people's heart strings… My first thought goes to the family and my second thought goes to the first responders who attend."

CTV Calgary’s Brenna Rose reports that neighbours told her the family had moved into the home only a few months ago.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Brenna Rose