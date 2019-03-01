

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Alberta's education minister says a ban on student seclusion rooms in schools will take effect this fall, but there can be exemptions.

David Eggen says if parents and schools feel the seclusion rooms are helpful to care for and treat students, they can apply to his office to use them.

But he says no school will be allowed to put a child in an isolation room unless the child's caregiver specifically gives permission to do so.

Eggen made the comments after promising a ban last month on seclusion rooms as of September 1st.

There will also be mechanisms in place, including on-site inspections, to make sure schools comply.

The rooms are used to give disruptive students a chance to settle down.

Many parents of children with developmental disabilities say the rooms are harmful to their kids and need to be banned.