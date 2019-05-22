

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- The new Alberta government has set its first legislature sitting in motion with a promise to repeal the provincial carbon tax, roll back the corporate tax and cut red tape.

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell outlined the priorities of Premier Jason Kenney's United Conservative government in the traditional speech from the throne.

Kenney has promised what he calls a spring of renewal to repeal the provincial carbon tax brought in by the former NDP government and to pass new rules to help businesses and entrepreneurs flourish.

The federal government has already indicated that Ottawa will impose its own levy on greenhouse gas emissions if Alberta punts the provincial tax.

The sitting is also expected to see legislation introduced to keep royalty rates consistent on oil and gas wells and to improve access to regulated trades and professions.

It is expected to last until the end of June, although the government has said it will sit into July if necessary to get the bills passed.

A full budget is to be introduced in the fall.