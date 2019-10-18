Alberta teen found guilty of shooting German tourist
The crashed car of 60-year-old Horst Stewin who was shot in the left side of the head by someone in a passing car is shown in this undated court handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Courts)
Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press
CALGARY -- A judge has found a youth guilty of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary last year.
The teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time, has been convicted of aggravated assault and recklessly discharging a firearm.
Provincial court Judge George Gaschler heard that Horst Stewin was driving a black SUV on the First Nation's land with his family when someone in a passing car shot him.
His vehicle veered off the highway and crashed into some trees.
Stewin survived and was transported back to Germany, where doctors removed eight bullet fragments from his brain.
He is paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues.
