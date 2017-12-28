Alberta teen deaths: RCMP says faulty exhaust system may be to blame
Shaina Ridenour, 16, and Gage Bogart, 17, were found unconscious in a running vehicle in Drayton Valley on Dec. 21, 2017. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 4:58PM EST
DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. - Alberta RCMP say a faulty part may have caused exhaust fumes to enter a car where two teens were found unconscious who later died.
Mounties found the two teens early last Thursday in Drayton Valley while patrolling an area.
Shaina Lynn Ridenour, who was 16, was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.
Driver Gage Bogart, who was 17, died in an Edmonton hospital on Christmas Day.
When the teens were found last week, RCMP said there was a strong odour of exhaust fumes in the Volkswagen Jetta.
Mounties say the official cause of death has not been determined but RCMP have concluded the police investigation.
