

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





An Alberta mother is looking for answers after a cab driver allegedly kicked her son out of the car when he ran out of money and left him on a rural road far from his home on a dangerously cold night.

Carson Terpsma, 19, told CTV Edmonton that he was out with friends on Whyte Avenue in Edmonton celebrating New Year’s Eve when he hailed a taxi to take him home to Beaumont, Alta., just south of the city.

“I hopped in the cab and asked him if 40 bucks would get me to Beaumont and he said, “Yeah, of course,’” Carson recalled on Monday.

Before getting into the cab, Carson said he gave his coat to one of his friends who was underdressed for the frigid weather outside.

The cab’s metre hit $40 when they were driving on a rural road outside of Beaumont located nearly an hour’s walk away from his house, Carson said.

“He [the cab driver] said, ‘Your 40 bucks is up, give me more money or get out,’” Carson said.

Temperatures dipped down below -30 C in Beaumont on Sunday evening and Carson was left on the side of the road without a coat.

Marci Terpsma, the teenager’s mother, said she received a call from her son at approximately 11:30 p.m. that night.

“You could hear in his voice how hard he was shivering. He said, ‘Mom, can you come get me? I’m out on the backroad.’”

“His fingers were frozen. His feet were frozen. He was just so cold,” Terpsma said.

After she picked up her son, Terpsma said she called the taxi company in question, Yellow Cab, to report the incident.

“I want accountability from cab drivers, so no mother ever has to feel like that again,” she said. “Knowing that that cab driver could possibly do the same thing in one night disturbed me.”

Although Yellow Cab didn’t provide CTV Edmonton with an official statement, Terpsma said the company told her she would hear back from them on Tuesday.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Shanelle Kaul