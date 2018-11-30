

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta is taking steps to ban employers from requiring people to wear high heels at work.

Labour Minister Christina Gray says the province is changing the occupational health and safety code that allows employers to make high heels mandatory.

She says she heard from servers who said high heels were causing them pain and putting them at risk of tripping and falling.

Gray says no one should be forced to wear any type of footwear that may cause health problems.

Ontario and British Columbia both banned mandatory high heels in 2017.

Alberta's changes will come into effect on Jan. 1.