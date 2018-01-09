Alberta SPCA investigating two dogs travelling on top of truck bed on highway
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 4:20PM EST
EDMONTON - The Alberta SPCA is investigating after two dogs were seen being driven down a highway on top of a truck bed cover.
Joey Dunbar says he witnessed the driver of a truck going at high speeds just west of Edmonton on Sunday with the dogs unsecured in the back.
He posted photos of the truck with the two dogs on social media and filed a complaint with police.
Spruce Grove RCMP say they investigated, but no charges were laid.
The Alberta SPCA said they received a report Monday and are investigating the incident.
If the owner is charged under the Animal Protection Act, they could face charges up to $20,000.
