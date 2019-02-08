Alberta soldier charged with sexual assault of civilian after complaint
A Canadian flag sits on a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in this file photo. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 12:30PM EST
WAINWRIGHT, Alta. -- A soldier in Alberta is facing a charge of sexual assault.
The military says in a release that the member at its Wainwright base was charged this week.
A complaint from last August alleges the man sexually assaulted a civilian resident of the community.
The Force says the case is proceeding through the civilian justice system.
Cpl. Tyler Colin Gruchy is to appear in Wainwright provincial court March 21.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'National disgrace': Mould leaves children with respiratory issues in remote First Nation
- Alberta soldier charged with sexual assault of civilian after complaint
- Edmonton councillor to pay back taxpayer money used for MBA
- Wintry blast brings -40 wind chills, arctic winds, snow to many parts of B.C.
- Ont. house explosion caused by natural gas in home: fire marshall