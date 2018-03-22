

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta is to table its 2018 budget today, and Premier Rachel Notley's government says it will reflect a commitment to continued spending and getting the books balanced.

The province has been running multibillion-dollar budget shortfalls in recent years as it grapples with reduced oil prices.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says his budget will include a step-by-step plan to get back to balance by 2023.

Opposition leaders say they are skeptical.

They say the province needs to cut spending and use realistic forecasts on future oil revenues to make any progress on erasing deficits that will hit $9 billion this year.

This will be the last full budget cycle before the next general election, set for the spring of 2019.