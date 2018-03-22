Alberta set to unveil 2018 budget, including five-year deficit reduction plan
Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci talks to reporters, in Ottawa, on Dec. 21, 2015. (Fred Chartrand / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 6:42AM EDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta is to table its 2018 budget today, and Premier Rachel Notley's government says it will reflect a commitment to continued spending and getting the books balanced.
The province has been running multibillion-dollar budget shortfalls in recent years as it grapples with reduced oil prices.
Finance Minister Joe Ceci says his budget will include a step-by-step plan to get back to balance by 2023.
Opposition leaders say they are skeptical.
They say the province needs to cut spending and use realistic forecasts on future oil revenues to make any progress on erasing deficits that will hit $9 billion this year.
This will be the last full budget cycle before the next general election, set for the spring of 2019.
