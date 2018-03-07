

CTVNews.ca Staff





A rural community is in mourning after a female student died following a collision between a school bus and a semi-truck on Wednesday morning in Alberta.

The crash happened near the hamlet of Thorhild, Alta., located approximately 83 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services.

A press release issued by Thorhild County confirmed that 13 students were on the bus at the time of the crash and that emergency services responded. No one else was transported to hospital by emergency medical services.

Ross Hunter, a communications officer for Aspen View Public Schools, told CTV News that they’re aware of a crash involving a school bus that was transporting children to Thorhild Central School.

Superintendent Mark Francis called the death of the girl “an immeasurable loss.”

"Thorhild is that small Alberta town where everyone knows everyone so a tragedy like this impacts the entire community,” Francis told The Canadian Press.

"We have a grieving mom and dad and family, grieving neighbours and community, and grieving staff and students,” Francis added.

“This is a tragedy that impacts our community to its soul."

Counsellors stand ready to assist any staff or students who need them, Francis said. The girl, whose name has not been released, was “well-loved,” according to Francis.

RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said that investigators are looking into a number of factors that may have contributed to the crash, including reports of fog.

“It’s very early on,” he said.

The collision occurred at Township Road 593 and Range Road 223 at around 8 a.m. Police say some fog was reported in the area around the time of the crash.

A portion of Range Road 223 has been closed until further notice for the investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press