Alberta says Sask. has implemented licence plate ban on government job sites
Highway traffic moves through Calgary, Alta., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 4:47PM EST
EDMONTON -- Alberta says Saskatchewan has served notice that as of right now no vehicles with Alberta licence plates are allowed on any Saskatchewan government job sites.
That is a change from last week, when Saskatchewan said the ban would apply only on future government road and building projects.
Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous says if the plate ban is not reversed by midnight, Alberta will take Saskatchewan to court on the grounds it is violating free-trade rules.
Bilous says Alberta will announce additional retaliatory actions Thursday.
Bilous says he spoke this week with Saskatchewan Infrastructure Minister David Marit and Trade Minister Steven Bonk, but they could not provide credible rationale for the ban.
Saskatchewan has said the ban is to retaliate against similar rules on Saskatchewan plates on Alberta job sites, but Bilous says those rules don't exist.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Sexual masochism expert takes stand at murder trial in death of off-duty cop
- Ontario Liberals ordered hydro firms to advertise rate-cut plan on bills: NDP
- Alberta says Sask. has implemented licence plate ban on government job sites
- Accused tells Winnipeg letter-bomb trial he knows nothing about explosives
- Police looking for more women extorted for nude photos in alleged Ont.-wide scheme